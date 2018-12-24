Put your skates on for annual Tipperary train ride to Limerick on Ice

It’s that time of the year when people are being asked to put their skates on for the annual Nenagh Community Rail Partnership train trip to Limerick on Ice.

This is the 15th year of the trip which has grown every year.

This year’s train trip is on Wednesday, January 4, and, once again the partnership has arranged discounted tickets for the fun skating at Limerick on Ice.

The cost of entrance to Limerick on Ice at Arthur's Quay is €10 on production of a train ticket for the journey on January 2. The train ticket costs €6 return for adults from any station along the Ballybrophy line, and just €3 for children.

Virginia O’Dowd of the rail partnership pointed out that some height restrictions apply to skating, with only those over 92cms being allowed on the ice.

“I want to thank Limerick on Ice and Irish Rail for all their help since we began this annual event 15 years ago,” said Ms O’Dowd. “It has now become a tradition along the line.”

She said she was looking forward to the normal huge numbers taking part in what was a great community event.

She pointed out that the train fares were available throughout the year from any station on the Ballybrophy line and encouraged people to use the train whether that was for a trip to Dublin, Limerick or to any station along the line.

“There has a been a huge increase in the numbers using the train over the past year, which is very encouraging for the line and for the local communities that it serves,” she said.

Ms O'Dowd pointed out that while anybody can join them, Cloughjordan and Roscrea were looking at planning their own separate trips to Limerick on Ice.

The normal train departure times apply, with the train leaving Nenagh at 11.10am, returning at 4.55pm. Those travelling are asked to be at their stations in plenty of time to book their train tickets.