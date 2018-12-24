Cllr Michéal Lowry welcomes jobs boost for Littleton

Speaking after the announcement that Bord na Mona are hoping to create 40 jobs in Littleton, Cllr Micheal Lowry said, this week:

“The proposed recycling facility has the potential to help address the devastating loss of jobs which occurred following Bord Na Mona decision to close its briquette factory in March. However while it has been publically stated that Littleton is now considered the preferred option, it is clear that the power supply to the site in Littleton requires extensive upgrading to allow the project proceed.

"Both Deputy Michael Lowry and I have already spoken with the ESB Networks and I understand that a feasibility study is underway to assess the viability, cost and timeframe of providing electrical supply to the site.

"It's critical that this is completed in a timely manner as Bord na Mona/AES have indicated that they wish to establish a recycling plant in early 2019.”