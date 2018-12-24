Tipperary community tackling invasive plant along the Suir

An exciting community-led initiative began during the summer to control and eradicate non-native invasive plants that are currently spreading along the River Suir corridor.

This is a significant pilot project to tackle the spread of Himalayan balsam, one of the most invasive species occurring in Ireland.

The plant has been spreading aggressively throughout the Suir Valley, especially along the Suir Blueway from Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir. Results so far from this initiative look promising.

During the summer Clonmel was delighted to welcome students from Germany, who come here for work placements through Experiment in International Living (EIL). EIL is an inter-cultural learning organisation which supports collaboration, learning and diversity between countries, and the students volunteered to get involved in this initiative on the Suir.

The Waters and Communities team from the Local Authority Waters Programme provided technical back-up and support and Tipperary County Council provided the necessary equipment. Members of the local Suircan group, which is an environmental non-government organisation with an interest in the sustainable use of the River Suir, also volunteered, along with other locally-based interested people.

Dr. Fran Igoe, Regional Coordinator with the Waters and Communities Office, welcomed the volunteers at the Local Authority Waters Programme offices at Ballingarrane, Clonmel.

There was risk assessment and training for volunteers on keeping safe along rivers, and an introduction to the safety equipment. The group then moved to the river bank at Moangarriff for a demonstration of the correct technique to remove the invasive plant.

The overall plan was simple - to map the distribution of the invasive plants along the Suir and then get stuck in and physically remove them. Himalayan balsam is currently threatening habitats all over Ireland and is advancing along the Suir Valley, threatening the natural quality of the Blueway. Unlike other invasive species, Himalayan balsam is easy and safe to remove and can be done by just pulling up the plant.

The German students, aged 15 to 21, were no slouches and took to the work with great enthusiasm, along with the local volunteers, all combining to produce a small army of conservation volunteers. Dr. Fran Igoe provided the benefit of his technical experience developed on other large scale invasive species projects in Ireland.

With the assistance of the EIL coordinators, local community worker Andy Griffin, Alan Moore of Suircan and Shay Hurley of the Workman’s Boat Club, the volunteers were well trained and worked to a site-specific conservation and health and safety plan. Mapping of the plant was carried out using the most sustainable means of transport available –a bicycle, which was perfect to travel along the beautiful Suir Blueway.

Himalayan balsam, also known as the poorman’s orchid, is an attractive plant with a pretty pink or white flower. Unfortunately, it is also one of our most destructive invasive species and since its introduction in Victorian times to Western European gardens from India and Pakistan, it has colonised this island with increasing success.

Himalayan balsam produces up to 2,000 seeds per plant, which it ejects with explosive force from its green seed pods, to a distance of up to seven metres from the parent plant. Being an annual plant, it dies back in the winter, leaving exposed soil, which in turn leads to river bank erosion and consequent mud silting of river beds, where fish are prevented from spawning.

It also out-competes our native plants for attention from nectar-loving pollinating insects, and because bees love it they pollinate balsam in favour of the natives, thus further reducing the biodiversity of native plants along the river.

There is good news, however. The plant is easy to pull up, being shallow rooted and without thorns or other nasty surprises (for example giant hogweed, another invader, has toxic sap which causes burns). The Balsam plants can be pulled up in the early summer quite successfully and left to rot. The other good news is that Himalayan balsam has not yet had a chance to dominate the Suir Valley, which is why this volunteer-led initiative is very timely.

Over the summer, the plant was removed from an extensive area between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir. This action can only benefit the quality of the Suir Blueway and reduce the risk of river bank erosion and cyclists and walkers unknowingly transferring Himalayan balsam to other areas. This is very important, as the seeds of the plant can easily attach to clothes, footwear and even dogs.

Signage was erected during the project, alerting people using the Blueway and asking cyclists to slow down for safety reasons.

Volunteers also collected litter they came across and people are encouraged to report any dumping in the area on the ‘See it, Say it’ confidential phone line 1850-365 121 or mobile phone app.

We were really blessed with beautiful weather this summer and the river looked its very best. Group activities also included a surprise visit to Poulakerry Castle near Kilsheelan, where the volunteers were generously hosted by the owner Liz Walsh for tea, sandwiches and a tour.

Himalayan balsam along the Suir is still relatively manageable and with follow-up pulling programmes planned for the years ahead this initiative could be effective in eradicating this invasive plant from the River Suir.

If you would like to get involved in this initiative next summer as an individual or as a group please contact the Local Authority Water Programme to be kept informed by e-mailing info@lawaters.ie