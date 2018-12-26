Tipperary County Council plans major enhancement schemes in 2019

Tipperary County Counci has revealed plans for a series of enhancement works across the country over the coming year.

The council had a very busy year in 2018, where staff and councillors across the county worked with communities and delivered services, projects and events for Tipperary.

The plans for 2019 include

Public Realm Street Enhancement Works -

To include the upgrade of paving, new pedestrian crossings, civic spaces and street furniture at:-

Liberty Square, Thurles; Market Square, Roscrea; Ballina which will be complemented with the provision of a new jetty; Lowergate Square, Cashel; Market Yard, Tipperary Town; Castle Street, Carrick on Suir; and Kickham Barracks, Clonmel

Recreation/Amenity/

Community facilities

A new town park will be provided in Newport, the continued enhancement of the town park in Templemore, the development of a new public park at Bourke Street, Fethard, refurbishment works to the Town Hal,l Templemore and the development of Suir Island, Clonmel for the purposes of providing community facilities.

Cultural facilities

A new access will be provided to the rear of Cashel Courthouse to facilitate public viewing of the Cashel City Walls.

A new interpretation space in the County Museum, Clonmel to enhance animation and storytelling.

The Council will continue to work with the Office of Public Works and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht to progress the Nenagh Castle project.

The council will also continue to support festivals and events in the County.