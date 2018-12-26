Tipperary community plans a major crackdown on dog poop in 2019

The Cahir Tidy Town Group will embark on a new dog poop reduction scheme in the New Year.

The planis is in association with Tipperary County Council and funding sourced by Cllr Andy Moloney to provide poop dispensers that can be attached to the dog’s lead.

With the assistance of the local post office, anyone that can produce their valid dog license will receive a free dispenser.

The Tidy Towns Group have been trying to reduce dog poop on the streets in recent years with the provision of street dispensers and footpath stencils and now the lead dispensers will hopefully help to eradicate dog poop on the footpaths. These will be available from January and are limited so will be first come basis.

As we head into a new year we would hope to retain our Bronze Medal status and would hope to get the same level of support from everyone in town. As the winter fades out and evenings get longer we would hope to see the new growth making Cahir beautiful again.

We will be working to the 3 year plan and will get started on the Woodland Walk in the New Year so it should be ready for judging in this year’s National Competition. We will also be re-planting St. Paul’s flower beds as we lost most of our stock last year due to the drought.