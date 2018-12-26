32 brave Tipperary souls plunge into the River Suir at Holycross in school fundraiser

Thirty two hardy souls from the parish of Holycross and surrounding areas plunged into the dark, murky and cold waters of the River Suir this afternoon in the annual St Stephens Day swim in aid of the local national school.

This swim has been ongoing now for over thirty years and judging by the huge attendance on the banks of the river this afternoon, it will be around for some time to come. Great encouragement from the banks ensured that the swimmers were cheered on all the way from the moment they dived in at the Padre Pio Gardens behind Holycross Abbey, until they emerged a few minutes later at the weir, close to Glasheens public house.

The group of swimmers, led by regular Pat Butler, and which also included Principal Mr Ger Corbet, and staff, as well as members of the PTA and Board of Management, reported waters which didn't quite feel as cold as in previous years, eventhough there was a very strong current as the swollen Suir made its way towards Waterford and the sea - thankfully, none of the swimmers ended up going quite that far, and all exited in fine fettle thanks to the guidance of the Civic Defence which was there in force to ensure the safety of all. It was a very mild afternoon and the weather certainly encouraged many to swim on the day - this was one of the largest group of swimmers ever for the event.

The annual duck race took place afterwards as well, before many adjourned to the comfort and warmth of the local hostelry for much needed refreshments and mulled wine.