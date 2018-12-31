Tipperary ICMSA leader Pat McCormack thinks Hogan and Coveney have ‘good grasp’ on Brexit

With the UK government in disarray and the backstop with Northern Ireland dominating debate, the ICMSA has been the one organisation to put emphasis on the vast amount of trade that goes from east to west across the Irish Sea.

“We would have highlighted a long time ago that east / west was significant. I think it is 45 to one in relation to what goes north of the border. It's 45 times the market and that is obviously significant from an Irish exporting point of view,” says ICMSA Tipperary president Pat McCormack.

He highlights the cheese market as the one that is particularly vulnerable from the UK market.

But, he says, Ornua would have doubled their figures in Germany over the last number of years and done good work in America, Asia and other developing countries.

“Brexit from an agricultural point of view is a very serious consequence even if there were to be no tariffs. If there were to be a border there would be a significant cost,” he says.

The one thing that nobody wants is uncertainty, and anytime you have uncertainty you erode confidence and maybe the right decisions wouldn't be made, he cautions.

“We are very much at the exposed end from any Brexit from a European perspective, be it dairy or beef,” he says simply.

But, the president does have faith in how Ireland is handling matters and how EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan is performing.

“I think it could have been a catastrophic situation for us, but, thankfully, the EU Commissioner is an Irishman and comes from a strong agriculture background and that has to be advantageous,” says pat.

But he would like to see any deal tied down ahead of any talk of Commissioner Hogan moving on.

“Obviously Minister Coveney being the Tanaiste and leading the Irish delegation, the team would have a strong background in agriculture having been a predecessor to Michael Creed.

“I think they have a good grasp, but you know we are just one of 27 when it comes to dealing with the EU, so it is challenging and obviously we are on the periphery and very much exposed to the dependence on the UK,” he says.