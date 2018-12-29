Excellent Tipperary farmhouse and commercial yard for sale at Gortnahoe

An excellent 3 Bed two-storey farmhouse with commercial yard and a range of outbuildings on a site of C. 0.5 acres is now brought to market by P F Quirke & Co Ltd with a guide price of €85,000

Located on the Urlingford/Killenaule road a short distance from the village of Gortnahoe and convenient to Urlingford, Thurles, Kilkenny and Clonmel.

The residence has been well maintained with aluminium windows and oil fired central heating. Accommodation includes Hall, Sitting room, Kitchen, bedroom and bathroom at ground floor and 2 further beds and bathroom at 1st floor.

There is a range of slated out offices which include garage, stores, fuel sheds, implement sheds and a large gravelled area to the front with walled lawn.

A further enclosed walled garden sits to the rear.

For further information visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622