Top Tipperary musical society celebrates its 75th anniversary in style

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members celebrated 75 years of entertaining the people of their hometown and beyond at a gala dinner and by staging an exhibition of memorabilia from its past shows.

The Society's special anniversary dinner dance at the Carraig Hotel on Friday, December 14 was attended by 120 people including many past stars of its musical theatre shows as well as some of its youngest singers and dancers.

Carrick Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said it was a brilliant social night attended by a huge diversity of members past and present.

Presentations were made at the function to Michael Lonergan, Padraig Sheehan and Willie Allen, all long serving members, who recently stepped down from important roles in the Society

Mr Lonergan, who was the Society's corporate and patrons secretary for the past 10 years, was made an honorary vice-president of the Society at the dinner. Mr Sheehan was the Strand Theatre's manager for many years and Mr Allen ran the box off and did much behind the scenes work such as lighting for shows. All three continue to be active members of the Society.

After the meal, the Musical Society's dinner guests danced the night away to music performed by the band Carouse and DJ Dermot Mansfield.

Apart from the dinner dance, the Society is marking the anniversary this month by staging an exhibition at Carrick-on-Suir Library of memorabilia from shows it has staged over the past 75 years.

The exhibition, put together by the Society's archivist Ann Lonergan, features photographs, programmes, posters, newspaper cuttings, costumes and props all representing the passion, creativity and hard work put in by Musical Society members for each production.

At its official opening, Society Chairman Ray Nolan spoke about the founding of the Society in 1943 by the Rev. James Hearty and of the many people who contributed to staging its 115 productions over the years. The exhibition continues at the Library until the end of January .