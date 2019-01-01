Nativity scenes in Tipperary town gaelscoil

In the midst of shopping, decorating, food planning and the general stress of Christmas the parents, friends and family of the Naiìonra Lus na Greìine were brought to a delightful calm as the little ones performed Sceìal na Nollag

at the Gaelscoil Thiobraid Arran.

Beautiful little face shone in their lovely costumes from the main stage as they’re eyes searched for their mammies, daddies and grandparents in the audience. Peace descended on the hall as little voices sang big songs gently directed by their teacher and minders.

Well done to the cast of Angels, Shepards, Inn Keepers, Kings and Mary & Joseph who handled the donkey with great skill.

Wishing you all peace and happiness for the New Year.