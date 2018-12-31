HIQA requires Moorehaven in Tipperary town to make changes

The Moorehaven centre in Tipperary has been given a mixed report in the latest batch of HIQA inspections.

Moorehaven is a designated centre located in Tipperary town which provides residential care for adults over the age of 18 years. The centre provides supports to 18 full-time residents both male and female with an intellectual disability and autism.

Respite support can be afforded to one service user at the one time. The centre is comprised of four dwellings in close proximity to local amenities and facilities within the town center. The service operates on a 24 hour, seven days a week basis with staff present within the centre to support residents.

The health information and quality authority (HIQA) carries out reqular inspections on all such facilities. On July 17 last, HIQA carried out an unannounced inspection, and the results were published on December 12.

“While many examples of good practice were observed the capacity of the provider to put effective management arrangements in place and to address non-compliance was found to require improvement,” states the report.

“Staff were very knowledgeable of the needs of residents currently availing of the service within the centre and spoke of them in a respectful and dignified manner. However, the inspector found that the current operational management systems in the centre impacted on the capability of the provider to deliver an effective service.

“While there was a clear governance structure in place, the provider had not demonstrated that the arrangements for the person in charge and person participating in management were effective to allow them to fulfill their statutory responsibilities, as set out in the regulations.”

A six monthly unannounced visit had been implemented by the registered provider representative in May 2018. “However, the provider had not shown that this process was utilised to improve the service.” There was some evidence which showed that the provider “acted promptly to address findings from the previous inspection. Staffing arrangements in a number of houses within the centre had been reviewed.”

“Staffing arrangements, however, did require further review to ensure that the supports afforded to residents were person centred in nature and that choice was promoted in all aspects of the individuals life.” Overall, the centre was found to be ‘compliant’ in 10 of the 18 areas surveyed. Full report at hiqa.ie