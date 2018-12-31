Tipperary woman part of a Darkness into Light group honoured in Abu Dhabi

A Tipperary woman is part of an Irish ex-pat group in Abu Dhabi that has been honoured for promoting mental health in the country.

Laura O'Sullivan from Bouladuff, Thurles is part of the Darkness into Light group in the Arab state that has received one of the country's top humanitarian awards.

Inspired by the amazing work carried out by Pieta House, the group of Irish expatriates set up Darkness into Light Abu Dhabi in 2015 to bring the Darkness into Light walk to the United Arab Emirates.

However as a result of the incredible support received from the community, they are now operating as a charitable initiative all year around offering free support services to those experiencing mental health difficulties in the community.

The on December 6, their wonderful was recognised when the organisation was awarded the Spirit of the Community Award at the Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards 2018.

“We are so happy with this amazing honour and thank Pieta House for all the help provided in setting up the group”, said a delighted Laura.