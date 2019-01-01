Burglars break into two Tipperary schools on Christmas Eve

Burglars raided two schools in Clonmel and Cashel on the same night last week.

They entered Colaiste Chluain Meala Secondary School on the Raheen Road in Clonmel shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve, December 24.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the criminals got into the school grounds by breaking the lock of a gate and then entered the school by forcing open a door. The burglars went through a number of offices in the school and took a safe from one of them.

The St John The Baptist Primary School at Old Road, Cashel was broken 11pm on December 23 and 9am on Christmas Eve. The burglars gained entry to the school through a window.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious activity around these schools on the night of December 23/24 to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222 and Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866.