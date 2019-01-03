Tipperary County Council urged to look at solving CCTV data protection dilemma

Tipperary County Council has been urged to examine how Limerick can have CCTV but the Premier County can’t due to concerns around data protection.

“Limerick has it in towns and villages. I know there are difficulties here with data protection, but if it successful in Limerick, why not here?” Cllr Ger Darcy asked Nenagh Municipal District Council.

The Fine Gael councillor was supported by Independent Cllr Joe Hannigan who said there was a need to “drive CCTV on”.

“We are crying out for CCTV in towns such as Borrisokane and it must happen,” the said.

Labour councillor Cllr Fiona Bonfield, suggested that Tipperary County Council contact the local authority in Limerick to see how CCTV operated in their area.

“I am asked on a daily basis around Newport about CCTV,” she said.