Tipperary man Jerry Hayes is 'Fan of the Match'

Jerry Hayes from Thurles, Co. Tipperary, was nominated as the PINERGY #WeAre16 Fan of the Match at the Guinness PRO14 game between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park.

Jerry was presented with a match jersey by Munster’s Conor Oliver and Brian Mangan from PINERGY.

The #WeAre16 campaign will see a Fan of the Match announced at every Munster home game for the rest of the season.

Munster fans will have the chance to nominate themselves through PINERGY’s Facebook page to be the Fan of the Match for the next home game against Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup on Saturday, 19th January, at Thomond Park.