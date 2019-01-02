SEMRA rescue in the Galtee mountains, Tipperary, on New Year's Day

South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA) were called to the Galtee Mountains for the second time in three days.

The group of three walkers got lost due to darkness and fog on the evening of New Year's Day. They were well equipped and were located by a SEMRA search party above the Black Road.

The operation was stood down at 9.30pm.

SEMRA is a voluntary, non profit organisation affiliated to Mountain Rescue Ireland. We are responsible for search & rescue in the mountains of South East Ireland.

Over the holiday period, hillwalkers are advised to take all necessary precautions, tell others of your route, and bring adequate clothing, food, and supplies. Never walk alone.