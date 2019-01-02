Clonmel woman who died tragically in London saves four lives through organ donation

A Clonmel woman who died following an accident in London the weekend before Christmas has helped to save four other lives through organ donation.

The decision of Rebecca Neill to donate her organs, which helped to save four other lives, has delayed the return of her remains to her heartbroken family and her home town of Clonmel.

"Rebecca lived her life for others and she will continue to do so.

She has dontated her organs and four people have had their lives saved as a result. " said her friend Liz Norris.

"Rebecca was always somebody who wanted to help others. She suffered her own grief a few years ago with the death of her mother and she was fantastic to look after her brothers. She always wanted to help others and it is no surprise that she became an organ donar," said Liz.

Manchester based Liz, who was a neighbour of Rebecca's in Clonmel, and kept in close contact with Rebecca when she moved to London, said the family were hopeful that her remains would be released very soon for burial in Clonmel.

Liz said that Rebecca had been looking forward to returning home to Clonmel for Christmas before her tragic accident. Rebecca was well known in Clonmel as a talented dancer.

She was initially involved in Adrenline and later founded her own company Dance Revolution.

She worked in a hospital following her move to London a number of years but still maintained her keen interest in dance.

Following her tragic passing, a gofundme campaign was set up to help her family with the costs of bringing Rebecca home to Clonmel for burial.

The fund has received a wonderful response from people from Clonmel, Tipperary and also from her friends in London.

Liz said that Rebecca's family were " overwhelmed and filled with pride" seeing the response to this fund.

Liz said that The Kevin Bell Trust has very kindly offered to take care of bringing Rebecca home and sorting all the arrangements involved .

"This amazing Irish charity was set up by the Bell family, who also lost their own young son tragically whilst he lived in New York.

Rebecca's family will give all donations to the trust so they can look after Rebecca, but also carry on helping anybody else who suffers such a loss abroad" said Liz.

