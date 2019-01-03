Call for statue to honour famous Tipperary composer Micheál O'Súilleabháin

A statue should be erected to internationally-renowned musician, composer and Freeman of Clonmel Mícheál O’Súilleabháin, who died in November.

Making that suggestion at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council, District Mayor Richie Molloy said the late Mr. O’Súilleabháin had brought great credit to the town.

He was also conscious of the late Olympic champion Dr. Pat O’Callaghan, saying these men had brought international fame to Clonmel.

Such a statue would add to the town’s tourist attractions.

Cllr. Pat English said a committee had been formed to erect a statue to the late Frank Patterson (in Mick Delahunty Square Clonmel) and funding had been secured.

Cllr. Michael Murphy, a first cousin of Frank Patterson, said the success in providing the statue in his honour was collaboration.

He said they should consult with Micheál O’Súilleabháin’s family and he was sure that University of Limerick, where he founded the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, would be interested.

In his report to the meeting, District Administrator Anthony Coleman said the costs involved to erect a monument or statue, including the installation, would be borne by the proposers.

The proposers would have to demonstrate that the required funding was available for the proposal. Financial support for memorials wouldn’t normally be made available by Tipperary County Council, except through existing appropriate council grant schemes.

Mr. Coleman said the county council had prepared a draft civic memorial policy that would address the provision of public commemoration plaques, memorials and monuments to honour, celebrate or remember a person, group of people or events of significance.

This draft policy would shortly be put on public display and he recommended that all decisions relating to such memorials would be deferred until the policy was adopted.

