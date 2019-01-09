Tipperary biodiversity project on the River Ara in line for national award

The Irish Wildlife trust “Together for Biodiversity Awards” is now open for public voting https://iwt.ie/biodiversity-awards/vote-small-community-group/ .

These awards are an opportunity to celebrate the work being carried out by individuals and communities across Ireland to protect our natural environment.

Tipperary Tidy Towns entered this competition under the small community project (run on less than €3,000 budget). Six projects across Ireland were shortlisted by a panel of biodiversity experts. It is great news that Tipperary TidyTowns “Discovering the wildlife of the River Ara” has made it through the public voting page.

The project included engaging with the local primary and secondary schools to raise awareness of the biodiversity in the River Ara which flows through Tipp town. Biodiversity workshops were hosted in the classrooms and students were brought to explore and discover the aquatic life found in the river.

The initiative was funded by the Local Authority Waters Programme (www.lawaters.ie ) under the Community Water Development Fund 2018.

Tipperary Tidy Towns are up against five other projects and the top three will attend the National Biodiversity conference awards in Dublin that takes place at Dublin Castle on the 20th and 21st February 2019. There the winner will be announced at the conference.

How to vote: Go to link https://iwt.ie/biodiversity-awards/vote-small-community-group/

and vote for Project C.

Please spread the word. It would be a lovely boost for Tipperary Tidy Towns to win this award.

Voting closes next Monday, January 14th 2019 – so get voting!