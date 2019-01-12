Tipperary landowners meet JPC on illegal coursing

Landowners who are “at their wit’s end” due to illegal hare hunting met Tipperary Joint Policing Committee before Christmas.

“They were happy with the response from the Gardai,” according to Cllr Hughie McGrath, who is on the committee.

He told Nenagh Municipal District Council that there had been issues around Cahir but that the Gardai had put in extra support.

“People are afraid of their lives to say anything to these people on their land,” declared Cllr Mattie Ryan.

Cllr Ger Darcy called for changes to the legislation which compels the organisers of coursing meetings to inform the local wildlife officer where they have released hares.

The wildlife officer then has to put that information into the public domain.

“It is an invitation to illegal hare hunting,” said Cllr Darcy.

An IFA meeting on rural crime last year heard that landowners were being terrified by gangs, some from outside Tipperary, coming on to their land with lurchers.