Tipperary Co. Council to survey Rosegreen traffic speed 

Tipperary Co. Council is to carry out a traffic speed survey in Rosegreen this month to establish if more traffic calming measures are needed in the village.

The Council's plan to conduct the week-long survey was announced at the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District in response to a motion about the problem of speeding traffic in Rosegreen tabled by District chairperson Cllr Louise McLoughlin.

The FG councillor's motion called for the speed survey to be conducted urgently.

Cllr McLoughlin told The Nationalist a high volume of traffic passed through Rosegreen daily and a 50km flashing speed sign and pedestrian crossing were installed to slow down vehicles. But once past the flashing sign, traffic tended to pick up speed again and local residents have particular safety concerns about traffic speeds at the primary school.

She said if the survey finds a lot of traffic is travelling too fast in the village, the date will enable the Council to apply for government funding to put in place more significant traffic calming measures.