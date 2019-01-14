Co. Tipperary anti-drugs crime group writes to politicans appealing for more garda resources for Carrick-on-Suir

A Carrick-on-Suir community group against drug crime in the town has written a letter to politicians calling for more garda resources for the town and highlighting that garda numbers in the town have fallen back again after a high profile policing campaign last October.

The Carrick-on-Suir Drugs and Aftercare Group has sent a copy of hte letter to TDs and councillors as well as candidates for the local, general and European elections.

Eddie Reade, who founded the group last October after organising two public meetings about Carrick-on-Suir's drugs crime problem, said the group feels that garda resources and visibility must be vastly improved in Carrick.

He said on the immediate days and weeks following their first public meeting there was an obvious presence of gardaí around our town, leading to dealers being less obvious. But garda numbers have resorted back to the pre-October level.

The letter to politicians states that the open drug dealing highlighted by the group has started in the town again.

"We are once again calling on those charged with protecting our communities, to step up to the plate," says the campaign group.

"If the resources are not there, we ask you to seek more recruits as a matter of urgency. The lack of a visible security presence on our streets has a direct impact on the actions of these dealers. The town as a whole knows exactly who is dealing in our community, a fact proven by the way everybody talks openly about certain areas and queues lining up to buy their poisons.

"We understand fully the onus is on the people of the town to help make our community safer and as such should cease treating these death dealers as a functioning part of society. The only way that this can be done is a united community, unafraid to stand up and let their voices be heard.

"We implore those in charge of manpower in our jurisdiction to step up to the plate, and help us take our town back. We realise wholeheartedly that our town is no worse than any other in the country, but that does nothing to ease the pain of parents who have lost children at their own hands, or parents faced with paying out their life savings over debts," the letter adds.

