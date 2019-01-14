Tipperary communities raise €8,000 at GOAL miles on Christmas Day

Community groups from County Tipperary donned their walking and running shoes over Christmas and raised over €8,000 for GOAL to support its overseas development programmes.

2018 marked the 37th year of the GOAL Mile, which is one of the country’s largest and longest-running annual fundraising events. The campaign encourages people across Ireland to walk, jog or run a mile over Christmas and donate what they can towards the aid efforts of the charity.

The five events that took place in the county were at:

• Borrisokane AC, who raised over €500

• Kilsheelan, who raised almost €500

• Ormonde Castle, Carrick-on-Suir who raised over €5,000

• Moyglass Sports and Leisure Centre, who raised almost €1,000

• Townhall Fethard who raised over €1,000

In total, the events raised over €8,000 for the Irish aid agency. The events took place on Christmas Day and were co-ordinated and supported by local community groups.

This year, over €240,000 was raised for GOAL through the festive fundraisers, which highlights the enduring support of Irish families towards the aid efforts of the charity.

Speaking about the GOAL Mile and the funds raised, CEO Siobhan Walsh said: ‘We are so thankful to all our organisers and participants throughout the country for their dedication to the GOAL Mile 2018. GOAL staff work tirelessly to make a difference to the lives of people in the developing world, so to have such passion and commitment from volunteers back here in Ireland is truly inspiring.’

All funds raised from the 2018 GOAL Mile will go towards GOAL’s most pressing work in the developing world. GOAL is currently implementing food, water, healthcare, emergency response and other programmes across 13 countries in Africa, the Middle East and The Caribbean.