Nineteen year old female driver dies after road traffic accident outside Cahir

Gardaí in Cahir are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N24 at Ballydrehid, Cahir this morning,Tuesday January 15 at 8.30a.m.

The female driver (19 years) was fatally injured when the car she was driving collided with a tree. Her body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have travelled the road or can assist them to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 - 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.