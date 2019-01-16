Tipperary for Choice group raise concerns over abortion services in the county

Tipperary for Choice has expressed concern over the availability of abortion in the county now that the Termination of Pregnancy Bill has become law and abortion is legal in the country.

The group, which lobbied for the repeal of the 8th amendment in the referendum, has also raised the issue of abortion services in South Tipperary General Hospital.

Tipperary for Choice says it must raise concerns regarding the availability of abortion care within the county.

It says it knows from NHS statistics that at least 90 patients will need to access abortion care within the next year in this county.

It continues - “We are aware that Minister Harris expects an increase in the number of GPs conscientiously providing as services embed.

“However we are concerned with the lack of hospital provision within the county.

“We ask for a clear timeline for service provision in South Tipperary General Hospital.

“We ask for clarity with regard to provision of ultrasound if requested by a GP. Before the referendum we sought to ensure no one was left behind”.

In a statement, TFC says that the Irish College of General Practitioners has issued its interim clinical guidelines to members who wish to provide termination of pregnancy services.

“Although we note that these guidelines are still work-in-progress, we welcome them”, the group says

“ The guidelines, along with the work undertaken by START, the Southern Task-Group on Abortion & Reproductive Topics, in providing information, training and care will hopefully ensure that pregnant people have access to abortion services in due course.

“TFC would like to thank local, grassroots campaigners. For many of us this was our first campaign while others were old hands.

“We built a strong network of campaign groups to cover the county and ensure that our message resonated.

“While the personal sacrifices you’ve made on this journey can not be repaid, you know you have cleared the way to allow Tipperary residents to legally access abortion should they need to.

“TFC wish to extend our deepest thanks to our political campaigners who held fast and stayed strong in the face of staunch opposition; to Tipperary TDs Seamus Healy and Alan Kelly and for their unwavering support throughout the campaign; to Cllr Pat English, Mary Newman Julian, Anne Wall, Ciara McCormack, Catherine Power, Lynda Darcy, Rose Anne White, Dean McGrath, Rita Hayden, Fiona Bonfield and to everybody else that donated their time, money, support or kindness throughout the campaign”.

But the group says it tried to warn of what a three day wait for abortion would mean to those who are marginalised, those in precarious employment, those with childcare responsibilities, without access to personal transportation, to asylum seekers in Direct Provision, to those in residential care.

“As the Minister has chosen to introduce this political barrier he must work to reduce other barriers. Abortion care must be locally accessible. We cannot be punted off. It cannot be the case that for some resorting to illegal pills remains their only effective means of accessing a termination of pregnancy”. We hope that the HSE and Department of Health are continuing to work to deliver local and accessible care to all.