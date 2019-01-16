Tipperary student wins trip to European Parliament in Clonmel Rotary competition

Seán Mac Curtáin, a Transition Year student at Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn in Clonmel has won his way to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

He was one of three students to win through at the Rotary regional final in Newbridge and along with twso other winners on the day, will join the other twenty-one students from around Ireland to take part in the Euroscola programme in February.

Euroscola is a unique event for young people to learn about European integration by experiencing it first-hand.

Students from the 28 EU Member States are selected to become a Member of the European Parliament for one day at the Parliament's premises in Strasbourg.

They take the floor in plenary and committee sessions to debate and vote on resolutions on current affairs, all the while practising their language skills and making friends with fellow students from across Europe.

The visit is a fantastic opportunity for young people to experience France, use their language skills in a meaningful, realistic context and meet young people from all over Europe.

It develops cultural awareness, understanding and an appreciation for cooperation across borders.

Clonmel Rotary president Joe O'Sullivan welcomed Sean to the club where he congratulated him on his great achievement. He was accompanied by his teacher Ms Brona Kinnane.

In the past students from the CBS High School, Loreto Secondary School and Presentation Secondary School have represented the club in Stormont, Dail Eireann and the the European parliament at the Youth leadership awards, so he was delighted that a student from the Gaelcolaiste, will represent Clonmel at this year's event.

“Sean will be an excellent ambassador for the town and the club and I wish him well in this role.

“I am confident that he will be an excellent representative and will fill the role with distinction”, Mr O'Sullivan said.