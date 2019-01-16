Teenage victim of fatal Tipperary car crash is named

The teenage motorist killed in a single vehicle collision in Tipperary on Tuesday has been named as Laura Quinn from Kilshane, outside Tipperary town.

She died when her car collided with a tree on the N24 near Cahir on Tuesday morning.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/357895/nineteen-year-old-female-driver-dies-after-road-traffic-accident-outside-cahir.html

She was driving to Clonmel at the time. There was no one else in the car.

Tributes have been paid to nineteen year old Laura, daughter of Anthony and Philomena Quinn.

Local councillor Michael Fitzgerald described it as a terrible tragedy and expressed his sympathy to the family.