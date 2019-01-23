Funeral arrangements announced for Tipperary woman Rebecca Neill who died in tragic London accident

Clonmel woman Rebecca Neill, who died in a tragic accident in London in December, will be buried in her home town on Friday.

Rebecca, from Bianconi Drive, had been looking forward to returning to Clonmel for Christmas before tragedy struck. She died on December 26.

Rebecca had donated her organs and following her death they helped to save four other lives.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/355663/clonmel-woman-who-died-tragically-in-london-saves-four-lives-through-organ-donation.html

Rebecca, who worked in a London hospital, was a talented dancer and was initially involved in Adrenaline in Clonmel before later forming her own company, Dance Revolution.

Following her death, a gofundme campaign was started to help her family with the cost of bringing her body home and that received a hugely generous response for which the family are very grateful.

The Kevin Bell Trust then offered to handle all the arrangements to bring Rebecca home.

Rebecca is sadly missed by her father Michael, brothers Thomas and Gerard, grandparents Noreen, Pat and Catherine, uncles John and Pat, aunts Annmarie, Tina, Catherine and Frances, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Thursday 24th January from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Oliver’s Church on Friday 25th January at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Trust.