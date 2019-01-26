Agriculture
Tipperary farming: winter finishers are facing a ‘real financial crisis’
Brexit 'crushing confidence' in sector
Winter finishers are in a real financial crisis, burning €200 per head on cattle, according to IFA livestock chair Angus Woods.
Cattle prices were down €100 and feed costs up another €100 per head, and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed’s Brexit “wait and see” approach was “crushing hope and confidence” in the sector
“Livestock farmers feel the Minister is walking away from the sector,” he said.
