Tipperary Co. Council issues warning to landowners about hedge cutting scam

Scam artists are approaching landowners in Co. Tipperary posing as contractors for the Co. Council and seeking payment for cutting hedges and trees.

Tipperary Co. Council Roads Department has issued a statement outlining that people purporting to be acting as agents/contractors for the Council are approaching landowners and informing them the Council has employed them to cut trees/hedges on its behalf for a payment.

"The Council wishes to inform the public it has absolutely no involvement with these persons and has not employed their services in any capacity whatsoever as it is up to each individual landowner to cut their trees/hedges."

The Council advised any member of the public who comes across these people to contact the Gardai and report the matter immediately.

"If members of the public wish to receive any further clarification, please contact Tipperary County Council at 0761 06 5000 to discuss the matter further," the Council statement added.