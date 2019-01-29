February 22 #March4Tipp gridlock plan branded a ‘reckless stunt’ - Cllr Denis Leahy

A planned blockade of the N24 main road running through Tipperary town on February 22 next was branded a “reckless stunt” at this month's Cashel Tipperary municipal district meeting.

After having previously called off a protest, the action group March4Tipp now says it will resume what it calls an “N24 gridlock” involving pedestrians and slow traffic through the town in protest at a proposal that Tipperary County Council would be solely responsible for developing and delivering plans to rejuvenate the town.

Cllr Denis Leahy said the the move is “an irresponsible and reckless stunt” that could disrupt ambulances travelling to and from Clonmel, trucks carrying vital supplies to Rosslare port from Limerick, and people wishing to go shopping on that Friday, a crucial day for local retailing.

“Where are they going to go if they find that road is blocked,” asked Cllr Leahy.

“They will go elsewhere. The whole exercise is self defeating. They are hunting business away.” Will schools be closed while school children attend the rally, asked Cllr Leahy. “I cannot put words on those tactics.”

“Have they asked the business people of this town? That's the bottom line,” added Cllr Leahy.

Cllr Tom Wood said they blocked the roads of Cashel to save Our Lady's Hospital and people were arrested “because they felt it was the right thing to do”.

“But it did not do one iota to save Our Lady's in Cashel. Business people did support it at the time, but they were asked to support it,” said Cllr Wood.

Separately, district administrator Marie McGivern said a new three-year action plan is underway for Tipperary.

“An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in a reply to a Dáil query, recommended that Tipperary town should pursue a process that is ‘local authority led’, with a ‘bottom up approach’ modelled on recent successful town initiatives in Balbriggan and Kilmainham/Inchicore.”

An Taoiseach also recommended that a person with appropriate expertise should be appointed to lead this process and work closely with relevant groups in the town.

At a special meeting of the town centre forum on January 22, the Taoiseach's proposed approach was endorsed. Pat Slattery, director of services, was appointed by Joe MacGrath, CEO of Tipperary County Council to lead the process in Tipperary town and to work closely with the town centre forum towards delivery of an agreed action plan to reinvigorate Tipperary town.

Nic de Jong is being appointed as consultant to assist the forum in engaging with all stakeholders in the town. Mr de Jong will work with the forum to prepare an action plan for the town based on the projects identified through the consultation process.

Cathaoirleach Michael Fitzgerald urged the public to support the plans. March4Tipp had highlighted problems in the town, “but they are being addressed.”

“We are heading in the right direction. Mistakes were made in the past, but we don't need any more negative publicity until this process has been put in place. There is a commitment given by An Taoiseach but it will take time. Let's give it time to work,” added Cllr Fitzgerald.