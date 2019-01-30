Peter Ryan to seek Fine Gael council seat in Thurles Templemore local elections

A Tipperary paralympian who has battled against adversity to turn a dark chapter in his life into a positive message for hope, is to run for Fine Gael in next May’s local council elections.

Peter Ryan from Upperchurch could have succumbed to despair when he lost most of his sight due to a rare condition when he was only 20 and playing hurling for Tipperary, but has since gone on to finish eighth in the Rio Olympics tandem cycling, and is now training hard for a medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Peter told the Tipperary Star that he aims to bring his life experience of overcoming huge personal challenges to the political stage, and his candidacy breaks the political mould.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m young, and I have been able to travel the world. I’m living in this very privileged position with racing for Ireland, but I want to do something locally,” says Peter.

Peter, 28, was approached by Fine Gael, and he believes they are a good fit for what he believes in. Peter’s number one priority is helping the young people of Thurles to achieve their goals without having to move away to the bigger cities.

“I know I’m a hard worker. I want to make an impact. It will be a learning curve. So many of my mates are moving away. They’re gone to the cities. It’s not popular to be living in Thurles. I want to get young people back, and spend a few bob in the town. Most of them working in IT, means they can work from anywhere.”

Peter says community spirit and a sense of place are themes he strongly believes in. “Rural Ireland has changed a lot. I want to get stuck and see what people want, and work from there.”

Peter’s own positive can do message is popular in local schools and businesses where he gives lecture on motivation. “By virtue of my life, I’m willing to take this on. I go to the schools and speak about mental health and physical health.

“It’s knowing yourself, and not setting limitations on yourself.” Peter is going for gold in Japan next year, and is currently clocking up races in preparation, gaining points for qualification. “I would be hopeful in doing that. Ultimately, it would be about trying to bring home a medal in September 2020, in that road race. That would be my ambition.”

Peter was just 20 when his life changed forever, having been diagnosed with a rare condition called Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, meaning his vision was reduced by 80 per cent. This ended his budding hurling career for Tipperary, but, finding the courage in himself, Peter turned his life around only two years later. He won a national title just seven months after first sitting on a bike in the winter of 2012 and shortly after that found himself racing in Canada.

“We have it very good,” says Peter without a trace of self pity. “This life of ours is pretty finite. Appreciate what you do have. Live every day. Don’t be afraid of failure. Put yourself out there and do it. You get a lot more happiness out of trying the thing that niggling thing in the back of your head, than just sticking to the status quo because of what your friends might be.”

Peter will officially seek the FG nomination at a party convention on February 12.