Tipperary world equestrian silver medallist honoured during visit home to Grangemockler

World equestrian eventing silver medallist Padraig McCarthy was honoured by his local community in Grangemockler during a recent visit home.

Padraig, who will compete for Ireland in next year's Tokyo Olympics, was presented with a crystal trophy by Fr Jimmy Browne on behalf of the community in recognition of his success at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina in the US last September.

He was a member of the Irish eventing team that won a silver medal at the Games and also won a silver individual medal.

The crystal trophy was presented to Padraig while he and his wife Lucy and two young sons were visiting his old primary school Grangemockler NS last month.

Padraig was home visiting his family in Grangemockler at the time. Padraig and Lucy, who is also a top eventing rider, live in Devon in England where they produce, train and event horses.

Padraig, who is son of Tom and Theresa McCarthy, gave a talk to students gathered in the school hall about his love of horses and the sporting opportunities his passion has given him.

On behalf of the school principal Eileen Power congratulated Padraig on his success and wished him the very best for the futures, especially at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The trophy isn't the only honour bestowed on Padraig McCarthy in his native county since his World Championship success. Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District accorded him a civic reception at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall on Friday, January 18.