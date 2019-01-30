Tipperary town careers fair on this Friday in Excel Centre

The Tipperary Careers Fair is taking place from 10am to 2.30pm in the Excel Centre this Friday, February 1.

The event’s aim is to increase awareness of the supports available to jobseekers and employers from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and theTipperary Education and Training Board, along with providing information on current employment opportunities in the area.

Employers with current vacancies in sectors such as hospitality, food industry, financial services, horticulture, sales, agriculture and construction are expected to attend.

Additionally, representatives from Community Employment Schemes in the Tipperary Town area will be in attendance. The Tipperary Education and Training Board will also have stands at the event providing information on a number of opportunities available from them.

South Tipperary Employability Services, South Tipperary Development Company (which administers the TUS programme) and Tipperary Youth Services (administering the Ability programme) will also be in attendance at the event.

As well as having the opportunity to meet with employers and representatives of the organisations above, attendees at the event can expect the following:

• Information and advice on supports available to both jobseekers and employers from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection. Information packs for employers and jobseekers will be available and Department officials will be on hand throughout the event

• Information and advice on Further Education and Training Courses offered by the Tipperary Education and Training Board, including full and part-time options, and upskilling opportunities for employers

• A jobs vacancies board giving details of current positions advertised on JobsIreland.ie.

The Department has been contacting customers in Tipperary inviting them to attend the event, as well as advertising locally in Tipperary Town. Hundreds are expected to attend the event, and anyone interested in attending can contact the Department’s office in Clonmel at 052 619 1800 / clare.healy@welfare.ie