66 homeless in Tipperary over the festive period

Tipperary had the tenth highest level of homelessness in the week between December 24 and December 30, according to figures released.

There were 66 homeless in Tipperary during this period.

Predictably, the highest level was in Dublin with 4,175 homeless and of Tipperary's neighbours Limerick was the highest, with 291, followed by Waterford 113, Clare 64, Offaly and Kilkenny 53 each and Laois 14.

Mr. Eoghan Murphy TD, Minister for Housing, Planning & Local Government, published his Department’s December Homelessness Report, based on data provided by housing authorities, captures details of individuals accessing State-funded emergency accommodation arrangements that are overseen by housing authorities.

Commenting on the figures, Minister Murphy said, “December saw a reduction of 111 families and 252 of their dependents in emergency accommodation which was to a degree anticipated given the time of year. For the fifth consecutive month, however we have seen a reduction in the numbers of families presenting to homeless services in the Dublin region and a fifth consecutive month where we have seen a reduction in the numbers of families entering emergency accommodation. This is showing us that increased outreach and prevention activity, such as HAP Placefinders, are starting to deliver results. The report does show an increase of 37 adults accessing emergency accommodation, which was expected given the large numbers of new beds introduced for rough sleepers in the Dublin region. These individuals are now receiving the care and support that they need to exit homelessness to an independent tenancy.”

“Following consultations last weekend with MET Éireann concerning this week’s cold weather alerts, I issued instructions to all local authorities to ensure that shelter is available for all those at risk of sleeping rough. Increased outreach activity will encourage those who are rough sleeping to avail of the available shelter. The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) is delivering over 200 additional permanent beds. All of these beds are supported temporary accommodation where single individuals and couples receive the accommodation and health supports that they need. Furthermore, over 150 temporary beds were also introduced as part of the cold weather initiative for the Dublin region. The DRHE has confirmed that there is sufficient bed capacity to provide shelter for all of those who wish to avail of it.”