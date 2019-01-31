Nenagh hospital local injury clinic reopens following nurses' action

The local injury clinic at Nenagh hospital has reopened following this Wednesday's day of industrial action by nurses.

UL Hospitals Group is urging the public to consider all their care options before attending ED in Limerick, where high numbers are expected this Thursday, January 31, and UHL Group is warning people that patients can expect to experience extended waits in many cases.

The injury unit is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday, and is for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

However, the group is urging people who are unwell to their GP, GP out-of-hours service, or pharmacy in the first instance. However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

"We apologise to any patients who are experiencing long waits while we prioritise the sickest patients," said a spokesperson.