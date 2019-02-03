Rare Mandarin Duck spotted at Tipperary lake

One of the world’s most glamorous ducks has been sighted at Marlfield Lake, Clonmel by students from the Department of Applied Science at Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT).

The students were amazed when they turned up at the lake on field research to discover a Mandarin Duck (Aix galericulata), which is native to Eastern Russia, China, Japan and Korea.

Mandarin, a Portuguese word for a Chinese bureaucrat, is the name given to this species of duck.

This little bird has a longish tail, a big head and a thick neck. The drake has large orange “sails” protruding from its back, with colourful plumage patterns.

It’s thought that the duck has probably escaped or been released from a private collection.

“Given its behaviour, it appears to be comfortable near humans”, said Michael Maunsell, science lecturer on the B.Sc. Honours Environmental and Geographical Science programme at LIT’s Thurles campus.

Meanwhile, Marlfield village correspondent Bernard Lennon says that one of the two Muscovy ducks on the pondside at Marlfield Lake appears to be missing.

“Both ducks were extremely tame and came to the hand for feeding, and that may have been their undoing”, he says.

“The other duck is sad and lonely and calling for its mate to no avail. They are not water-friendly and the swans will drive them off if they enter the lake itself.

“No more unwanted pets of that nature should be left at the lake as it has always ended badly for the misfortunate creatures”.