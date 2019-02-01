New modular unit at South Tipperary General Hospital to be completed by July

Fine Gael general election candidate Garret Ahearn has confirmed t that the new 40 bed modular unit at South Tipperary General Hospital, which was sanctioned by Health Minister Simon Harris last September to deal with chronic overcrowding, should be complete by July 2019.

Mr Ahearn said it is anticipated that the unit will be handed over by the contractor in July .

Operational dates will be confirmed later in 2019.

The hospital will also be allocated some minor capital funding in 2019 to undertake high priority infrastructural risk projects.”

Eighty jobs are expected to be created in the new unit to include nurses, healthcare assistants, cardio technicians, radiography and support staff.