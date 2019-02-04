North Tipperary patients to be affected by nurses' strike at Mid West hospitals

UL Hospitals Group can confirm that the industrial action planned by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) for this, Tuesday, February 5,will cause disruption to patient services across all of its hospitals from 8am Tuesday, ending 8am Wednesday, February 6.

All planned day case and inpatient surgical procedures have been cancelled for this Tuesday. The vast majority of outpatient appointments have been cancelled. However a small number of clinics will go ahead and those patients are being contacted directly.

Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s hospitals are also closed.

UL Hospitals will re-schedule any appointments or procedures that are cancelled as soon as possible.

UL Hospitals Group expects that the ED at Limerick will be busy and has reminded people to consider all their care options before presenting to UHL. People with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit if required.

However, the groups said that if you were seriously injured or ill or worried your life is at risk, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

UL Hospitals Group sites include: University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital