Cliona Maher to move from South Tipperary Arts Centre to head up new Clonmel Arts Festival

After two years with South Tipperary Arts Centre, artistic director Cliona Maher is moving on to a position with the Clonmel Arts Festival (formerly the Junction Festival).

Cliona’s time with the Arts Centre has coincided with a period of great change and renewal in the organisation which, with the support of Tipperary County Council and other State bodies, runs a busy programme of exhibitions, screenings, workshops, classes and cultural events.

Paying tribute to Cliona, Loughlin Kealy, chairman of the board of the Arts Centre said - “We are very sad to be losing Cliona. She has been a wonderful addition to the Arts Centre and has brought so much energy and passion to her job.

“However, she leaves a solid legacy which we look forward to building upon with her successor”.

Cliona said she was very sorry to be leaving the Arts Centre but looks forward to working closely with it from her new role to develop the arts in Clonmel.

Her final months with the Arts Centre will be busy ones with the return of the acclaimed “Finding a Voice” concert series in Clonmel from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.

This Arts Council supported initiative is a celebration of women composers for International Women’s Day and features an enhanced schedule following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

She is also finalising preparations for the Arts Centre’s 2019 calendar of events – details can be found at www.southtippartscentre.ie

The board of the Arts Centre is now seeking applications for a new artistic director.