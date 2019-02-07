Tipperary students cast their net wide to reuse old fishing lines

Two students from St Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh have come up with an innovative way to tackle plastic waste.

As part of their Business Studies course the two students, Emer O’Donnell and Sarah Ryan, created a mini-company called ES Reuse, which specialises in creating useful products from waste material.

The students have created a simple but effective all-in-one hanger ideal for holding hurleys, garden tools and a host of other items.

The hanger is made using old fishing nets, recovered from the sea and recycled timber. Ghost nets, as they are called, are fishing nets that have been left or lost in the ocean by fishermen.

These nets, often nearly invisible in the dim light, can be left tangled on a rocky reef or drifting in the open sea. Sealife can easily become entangled in them with horrific results.

The girls have a number of other products such as a key holder made from old tennis balls and wardrobe hangers.

Their products can be bought online through www.esreuse.com with a percentage of profits going to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.