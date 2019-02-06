Breaking: Gardai en route to accident on M7 in Tipperary

The gardai in Nenagh are dealing with a collision on the M7 between Tullaheady, Junction 26, and Biirdhill, Junction 27.

The accident happened shortly after 6pm.

There are no details of how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Motorists are being advised to drive carefully along the affected stretch of road.

This is the third accident on the M7 between Tullaheady and the Castletroy Junction, Jct 25, in the space of 10 days.