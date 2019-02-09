Young Tipperary musicians tune up to help Children's Hospital

A musical evening for primary school students in the area in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital will be held in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh on Sunday, February 10, between 5pm and 6.30pm

Among the schools taking part will be Nenagh Brass Band, County Tipperary Ryan’s Youth String Orchestra, Ardcroney NS, Barnane NS, Drom NS, Templetuohy NS, Toomevara NS, and dance group Rigs & Jeels.

As well as helping the hospital, the organisers say that the idea is to expose primary school children to music outside of the classroom and as a result broadening and enhancing their musical skills and experience.

Entry is €10 for adults and children are free.