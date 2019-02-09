Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District to accord civic reception to Christian Brothers 

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District has decided to accord a civic reception to the Christian Brothers honouring their contribution to education in Carrick-on-Suir.

The District's highest honour is being accorded to mark the departure of the last Christian Brothers from Carrick-on-Suir last summer following the sale of their Monastery house on the Pill Road.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan announced plans for the civic reception at the January meeting of the District's councillors.

He said the provisional date for the function in the newly refurbished Town Hall is May 1.

The departure of the last three Christian Brothers from Carrick-on-Suir last August ended the religious order's 213 years presence in Carrick-on-Suir.

The Monastery on the Pill Road, renamed Brú na Cruinne Cosmology and Spirituality Centre in more recent years, had been the order's Carrick-on-Suir home Christian since 1805. It was the second CBS monastery founded by Edmund Ignatius Rice.

The Christian Brothers legacy in Carrick-on-Suir lives on through the Greenschool Boys Primary School and Edmund Rice Secondary School, which they founded.