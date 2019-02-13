Tipperary County Council plans new strategy to combat global climate change

Tipperary County Council is tackling climate change and has announced new plans in its campaign.

A climate adaptation strategy will be finalised by September and says it is reacting to the scale of the climate challenge by assigning lead responsibility within the council to the re-named Environment and Climate Action section.

A spokesman said the full council will adopt the climate adaptation strategy later this year and the public will have an opportunity to express their opinion on the draft strategy when it goes to public consultation in the coming months.

He continued - “Local councils are key players in responding to the challenges posed by climate change.

“We play a pivotal role in planning for and responding to emergency situations and possess up-to-date knowledge of the local natural and man-made environment.

“We interact with local communities on an ongoing basis and are well placed to lead the behavioural changes that are required”.

He described Tipperary County Council as a leader in energy conservation and collaboration on the bio-economy.

“We have improved our energy efficiency by 46% from a 2005 baseline, against a national target of 30% by 2020. Increased energy efficiency is part of our effort to mitigate against further climate change by limiting our carbon footprint and reducing our emissions of greenhouse gases”.