Mullinahone backs one of its own, Charles J. Kickham, in Tipperary All Time Greats

The contest to find the Tipp All Time Great organised by the Nationalist and Tipperary Star is now reaching boiling point. Into the semi-finals are 1916 patriot Thomas MacDonagh, Thurles Sarsfields and Tipperary hurler Jimmy Doyle, iconic Clonmel tenor Frank Patterson and legendary Mullinahone native Charles J. Kickham.

In the semi-final Thomas MacDonagh will take on Jimmy Doyle while Frank Patterson faces up to C.J.Kickham.

In his quarter final C.J. saw off the challenge of the famous Carrick-on-Suir native and GAA legend Maurice Davin. Now the people of Mullinahone would love to see C.J.K. reach this strange county final. Kickham has always meant a lot to Tipperary.

The words on his tombstone tell us the reasons why. “Journalist, Novelist, Poet, but before all Patriot”. Kickham’s Slievenamon is the song which unites all Tipperary. His novel Knocknagow contains the immortal phrase “ For the credit of the little village”, the phrase which gave soul to the GAA and has inspired gaelic teams for well over a century. If you want to see C.J.K. reach that county final, get on your computer and vote for him. Get your friends to do so as well. Log on to www.tipperarylive.ie Vote for Charles J Kickham who represents our little village.

As a matter of interest when the country celebrated the centenary of Charles Kickham’s death in 1982, the late Frank Patterson was top of the Bill in a special concert which took place in the village in memory of Charles Kickham.

