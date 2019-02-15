Bí Réidh returns to MIC St Pat's Campus for 2019

With the arrival of spring thoughts are turning to either exams at second level or ways to use the three month summer break to best advantage.

There is a plethora of activities available ,all designed for the social or academic development of young adolescents.Language development features in many of the offerings and in Thurles at MIC St. Patrick’s Campus the annual Bí Réidh Irish Language Summer Camp returns on June 24th for five days from 9-5 each day.

The programme varies from formal language lessons by qualified second level teachers currently teaching the Junior Cert programme to a wide range of activities designed to ensure the use of the Irish language in all social interactions in a fun manner.

Choosing a course for the summer holidays is always difficult. Leaving aside that spoken language is becoming a more integral part of language learning and assessment, the most pertinent factors are cost,suitability to present commitments, distance, readiness of young pupils to undertake a full residential course away from home for a sustained period of time or a caring presence of parents or grandparents each evening to help smooth the transition from familiar school surroundings, perhaps in a single-sex school,to a mix of albeit convivial pupils from different areas and backgrounds all over Tipperary and beyond.

The cos, at less than €200 for a week’s tuition, activities and travel would seem to be good value. With a concluding time each evening at five o’clock, the remainder of the day is free for local involvement in all areas of home community activity.

The smaller numbers and setting of MIC St. Patrick’s Campus which is presently a second level teacher training college for a number of subjects including Irish and possesses the full range of facilities for language learning and teaching is a definite advantage.

The suitability of the course for those who may not yet be ready to undertake a longer period of time away from home has been mentioned by many parents in previous years.

All the above make this course attractive to pupils and parents and has been running successfully now at the same venue for a number of years.

The principal of the course is Seamus Ó Dubhagáin, former principal of Gaelscoil Bhríde in Thurles who brings long years of facilitating language learning to the course while the lead teacher, Aoife ní Mhaolcathaigh, draws on her many years of experience teaching Irish at Rockwell College and presently at Gaelcholáiste Portlaoise and crucially, her many summers spent as a tutor in the Gaeltacht Summer School on Oileán Chléire.

The pupils will not lack variety in the range of activities which include swimming, dancing, yoga, music, bowling, field games, horse riding, orienteering and surfing in an all Irish setting to promote language development.

The camp which begins on the 24th of June is presently endeavouring to complete its final number tally.Why not e-mail bireidh@gmail.com and all information and application form will be forwarded to you by return.If you wish to discuss any aspect of the course, you are welcome to follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/bireidh

Beidh fáilte Uí Cheallaigh romhat.