Tipperary concert to raise funds to help purchase musical instruments for adults with special needs

A talented group of adults with special needs who adore their daily music workshop are urgently in need of support.

The group, who avail of residential and day care facilities in the L'arche community need funding to purchase musical instruments to enable them to continue meeting every morning to enjoy their daily music session.

There are up to thirty people who meet under the tutelage of their passionate music teacher Peggy Lyons every morning in the 'Cabin' at the L'arche community headquarters in Callan.

Some of the group members live in L'arche houses just outside Mullinahone, one in Kilmogany and the headquarters in Callan and the non residential service users travel every day to the centre in Callan and L'arche also operate the popular cafe in the town centre.

Callan was the first L'arche community in the country set up forty years ago.

People from Clonmel, Kilcash, Drangan, Fethard, Cashel and other areas in South Tipperary are members of the community.

To help secure instruments for the group, Reel to Reel, who reformed last year after thirty years break, will play a concert in the Abymill in Fethard on Saturday, February 23.

John Bermingham, who runs the music venue Crocanoir outside Mullinahone, is a member of the ten piece group and his wife Monica works in L'arche and were both aware of the urgent need to buy instruments microphones and amplification for the group.

“They are a marvellous group of people and basically all the musicians involved in the concert in Fethard are delighted to give our fellow musicians a helping hand” said John.

Anybody wishing to buy tickets can contact John on 0868907329 or buy them at McCarthys in Fethard.

L'arche community leader Chris Hayes said “with new instruments and equipment we could develop a proper musical project for our members. We have seen the joy that music brings to the community and these additional instruments and equipment would help for greater participation and provide opportunities to perform outside the community

Peggy Lyons said they desperately needed instruments. What they had were borrowed or were in very poor condition.

“We all love doing the music here. Music is so important to us all. The sessions are therapeutic and so much fun. The benefits of singing and playing an instrument are enormous for a persons mental health. Having decent instruments would make such a massive difference to everybody.” said Peggy.

The workshops, rehearsals and sessions take place in the cabin and the gro up members also sing at the open mic sessions once a month in the cafe and regularly perform at mass and concerts in the community.

All the participants love their music - Patrick Brunnock, from Ballypatrick sings a lovely rendition of Kilcash and Patrick Coman from Cashel is a massive Bruce Springsteen fan and never misses a concert in Ireland, while all of the group enjoy the time singing and playing music.

John Bermingham said they were very grateful to Austin O’Flynn, and the managment of the Abymill for supporting the event.

The Reel to Reel line up on the night will include Billy Carrigan(Uilean pipes and whistle), Martin Coughlan (accordeon and low whistle, Billy Barron, electric guitar, James rice, keyboards, John Berminagham guitar and vocals, Frank Salmon drums, Frank O’Brien mandolin, Adrian Jackson double bass , Margaret Rice vocals and Aoife Phelan cello. Sean Bermingham will do a guest spot on the night with the band.