Tipperary country star Trudi Lalor releases new single with proceeds to deserving charity

Tipperary-based Country star Trudi Lalor has long been known for going above and beyond when it comes to her fans or good causes, and she's really done it this time!

The 2019 Female Entertainer of the Year winner at the Sunday World Country Music & Entertainment Awards, has just released her version of one of history's most timeless classics, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow', with all proceeds going to the charity, Feileacain.

And Trudi's recording is truly glorious, capturing the essence of hope and innocence the song is famous for in a way that would make Judy Garland proud.

This iconic number - which has already given Trudi her latest #1 by topping the iTunes Country chart on its release last week - has been a favourite of the singer since she was a little girl, and she's delighted to finally record it. "I've had this song on my wish list for a while, and I though it would be great to do a big production on it. So to do just that, I enlisted ace producer/arranger Peter Maher, and John Byrne, who arranged the strings and the orchestration for this special recording. I hope people will enjoy my version of what I think is one of the most beautiful songs of all time."

It's Trudi's big heart as well as her big voice that has helped endear her to country music fans throughout her career. So it comes as no surprise to hear that Trudi wanted to use this release to raise funds for charity. In selecting Feileacain as her partner for this project, Trudi's hopes her version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" will raise awareness and much needed funds to allow this non-profit charity to continue their very important work.

Feileacain offers help and support to anyone affected by the death of a baby during pregnancy, or shortly after. This wonderful charity was set up by a group of bereaved parents who, through their own sad experiences, realised the need that existed for such an organisation in Ireland.

All proceeds from sales and downloads of Trudi's recording of 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' will go directly to Feileacain.