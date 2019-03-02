Tipperary farming: ICSA says post-Brexit State aid scheme welcomed but does not go far enough

Two farm organisations have described the EU Commission’s decision to increase State aid for the beef sector in the event of a no deal Brexit as inadequate.

ICSA president Patrick Kent said that the announcement on increased State aid limits did not reflect the “absolute devastation” that would result from a hard Brexit on the beef sector.

“Increasing the three-year State aid limit from €15,000 to €25,000 would barely cover the losses already incurred by a sector where beef price is down up to €200 per head on certain categories of cattle such as bull beef,” he said.

“However, if there is a no deal Brexit and the UK applies full WTO tariffs to beef imports, then the state aid announcement will not even remotely cover beef losses. In that case the Irish Government will have to demand a comprehensive EU package to add to extra state aid,” he said.

ICSA had met senior EU officials in Brussels and made the case that Brexit was Europe’s problem, said Mr Kent.

Talking about solidarity between the EU 27 was fine but meaningless unless it was backed up by extra funds, said Mr Kent.

“ Irish beef farmers did not cause Brexit and they cannot be expected to carry the can. While Ireland is committed to the EU, such commitment must be reciprocated to protect Irish farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile, IFA president Joe Healy said that while the aid was an important first step, he warned that significantly more funding would be needed in a worst- case scenario.

He warned that such was the scale of the losses from a Brexit crash out, the EU Commission will have to be the primary source of funds for a Brexit emergency support package.

“We cannot put a limit on support at this time,” he said.

Mr Healy said the IFA had put proposals to the Government and the EU Commission for a comprehensive package of market supports and direct aid for farmers.